Ossiam Invests $228,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.7 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on JCI. HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.