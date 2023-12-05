Ossiam Lowers Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ossiam reduced its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 72.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,130 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,890,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,168,000 after buying an additional 89,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,278,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,642 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 28,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 642.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 198,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 172,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

