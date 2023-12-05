Ossiam Purchases 2,420 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Ossiam raised its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 90.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,942 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 319.7% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,854,000 after buying an additional 3,147,593 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,577,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $178,937,000 after buying an additional 1,599,146 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,556,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $54.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

