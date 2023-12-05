Ossiam Purchases 2,732 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Ossiam increased its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSY. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.43, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.90 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $743,862.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,838.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $3,261,314.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,526,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,653,450.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $743,862.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,838.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,086 shares of company stock valued at $10,592,409 in the last 90 days. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

