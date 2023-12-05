Ossiam Purchases 6,246 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Ossiam raised its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 228.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,976 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in UiPath were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,234,696 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $86,594,000 after buying an additional 210,810 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 517.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,517 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 191,478 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,979,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in UiPath by 4.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 179,187 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,304,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,664,336.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 656,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,118,848.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,304,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,664,336.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,782,200. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PATH. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.96.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

