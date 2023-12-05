Ossiam Reduces Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Ossiam lessened its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,355 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 78.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE PFG opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.58. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $93.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

