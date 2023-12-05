Ossiam Sells 2,449 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Ossiam lowered its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Comerica were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 42.8% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 40.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Comerica by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Comerica by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $77.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $44.19.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.88 million. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.