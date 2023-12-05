Ossiam Sells 81,811 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Ossiam lowered its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 81,811 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after acquiring an additional 37,574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,333,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 27.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,889,000 after purchasing an additional 700,948 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,549,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,756,000 after buying an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,088,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after buying an additional 177,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of RL stock opened at $129.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $100.82 and a 12-month high of $135.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.23 and its 200 day moving average is $118.93.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on RL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.82.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

