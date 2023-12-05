Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 113.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.8 %

PKG opened at $168.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.06 and a 200-day moving average of $144.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $171.61.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 57.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

