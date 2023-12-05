Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Viad as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 76.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Viad by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Viad by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 733.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viad alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Viad from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Viad from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viad in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Viad Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE VVI opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $717.14 million, a P/E ratio of 126.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.81. Viad Corp has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $34.42.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $365.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.92 million. Viad had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Viad

In related news, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $470,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,530.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Viad Profile

(Free Report)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.