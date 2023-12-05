Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 25.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Datadog by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Datadog by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $8,405,271.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,190,499.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $8,405,271.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,190,499.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 68,750 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,986,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,808 shares of company stock worth $35,348,424. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

Datadog Stock Down 0.4 %

DDOG stock opened at $118.18 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -984.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.