Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,758 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 23,330 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Forestar Group worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Forestar Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FOR opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $32.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.70.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.50. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

