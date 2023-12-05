PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Ally Financial by 167.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $52,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $35.78.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALLY

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.