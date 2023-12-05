PPL Co. (PPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on January 2nd

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

PPL has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PPL has a dividend payout ratio of 56.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PPL to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

PPL opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PPL has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $31.74.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Equities research analysts expect that PPL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of PPL by 84.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 47,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,242,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,079,000 after acquiring an additional 107,102 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 11.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of PPL by 415.7% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 13,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

