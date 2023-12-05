Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 90.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 44.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,176.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. TheStreet downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.88. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.76%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.