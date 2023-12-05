Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,438 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,820 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $172,057,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 1,164.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $63,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,797 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 460.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,047 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,907 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth $4,281,000. 54.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RKLB. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.82.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 26.98% and a negative net margin of 71.62%. The business had revenue of $67.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $20,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,951,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,346,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $257,435.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,509,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $20,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,951,250 shares in the company, valued at $286,346,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,677,164 shares of company stock valued at $20,576,151. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

