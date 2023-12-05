Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Roku by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $347,484.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $157,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $347,484.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,971 shares of company stock valued at $4,220,869 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU opened at $104.48 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $108.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 2.02.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

