Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Roku were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 30.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,986,000 after purchasing an additional 622,746 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.0% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,079,000 after purchasing an additional 135,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 14,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $1,249,908.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,789.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,480 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $754,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,798.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 14,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $1,249,908.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,789.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,971 shares of company stock valued at $4,220,869. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Roku stock opened at $104.48 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $108.40. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.67.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ROKU. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cannonball Research upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

