Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 54.3% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,424 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1,516.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,902,000 after acquiring an additional 923,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,741,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,594,000 after purchasing an additional 892,677 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPRX. TheStreet cut Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $43.65.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.96 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.07%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

