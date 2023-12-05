Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 338,516 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZION. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.95.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

