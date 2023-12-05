Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases Shares of 3,083 Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Innospec by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Innospec by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innospec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Larry Padfield sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $99,204.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $108.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.38. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.74 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Innospec had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Innospec’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

