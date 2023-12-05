Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International updated its FY24 guidance to $7.70-7.90 EPS.

SAIC stock opened at $136.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.94. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $95.43 and a 52-week high of $136.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,275,047.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $778,169. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,775,000 after buying an additional 68,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,687,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,561,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

