Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 24.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 146.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SA. StockNews.com raised shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seabridge Gold

About Seabridge Gold

(Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.