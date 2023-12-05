Short Interest in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expands By 6.3%

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,460,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 7,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 904,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Hercules Capital stock opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.36. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.22 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 63.85% and a return on equity of 18.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,521,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after acquiring an additional 41,240 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,033,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 116,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,030,000 after buying an additional 32,831 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,032,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,956,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 158,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HTGC. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

