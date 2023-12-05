Short Interest in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Declines By 7.6%

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the October 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 301,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTH shares. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Hilltop Price Performance

Shares of HTH stock opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.08. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.00.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Insider Activity at Hilltop

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 40,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 34,018 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also

