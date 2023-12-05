Short Interest in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Increases By 6.0%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 4,150,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. CWM LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 113.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in International Game Technology by 770.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

International Game Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

