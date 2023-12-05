Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,054 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

