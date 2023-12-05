SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Position Raised by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 50,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.85. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,972,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SSNC. DA Davidson dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.