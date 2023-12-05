State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Kyndryl worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,696,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,909,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,293 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 3,628.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 22.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,718,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,562 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 141,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Kyndryl Trading Up 1.8 %

KD stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Articles

