State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Crocs were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CROX. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $105.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $151.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James upgraded Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

