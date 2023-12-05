State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 102.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,254.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $179,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,698.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

PK opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -222.22%.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

