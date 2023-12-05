Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.00.
TRGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,319,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $713,107,000 after buying an additional 401,144 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 136,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 22,939 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,270 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Targa Resources by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $445,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Targa Resources stock opened at $89.30 on Tuesday. Targa Resources has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $91.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average is $81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 2.22.
Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.
Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.
