Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stake Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,577 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $25,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $92,514.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $92,514.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $228,961.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock worth $4,625,337. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $165.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.77. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.19 and a fifty-two week high of $173.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TTEK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

