The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $190.62 on Tuesday. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $183.74 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

