The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 221.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,231,000 after purchasing an additional 51,917 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,312,000 after purchasing an additional 980,687 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 716.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 421,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 370,254 shares during the period. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.