The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,459 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 3.1 %

KNSL stock opened at $349.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $387.18 and its 200 day moving average is $375.84. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $250.90 and a one year high of $457.73.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $79,758.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,195.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total transaction of $621,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $79,758.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at $444,195.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,259 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

