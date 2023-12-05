The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.30 Million Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after buying an additional 12,783,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,459,000 after buying an additional 2,402,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,662,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,672,000 after buying an additional 211,869 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,532,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,484,000 after buying an additional 745,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,827,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,767,000 after buying an additional 79,641 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PARA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.72.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

