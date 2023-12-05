The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $857,967,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Boston Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,628,000 after purchasing an additional 528,634 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Boston Properties by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,557,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,641,000 after purchasing an additional 299,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Boston Properties stock opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $79.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXP. Wedbush began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boston Properties

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.