The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,903 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,974 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $616,355,000 after buying an additional 387,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,217,000 after acquiring an additional 186,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,216,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,966,000 after acquiring an additional 109,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

