The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 354,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,072 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $71,155,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,943.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,019,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,914.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,872,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,789 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

NYSE:HR opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 0.84. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -172.22%.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

