The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,716,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

UFPI opened at $113.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $114.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.65.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.03). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

