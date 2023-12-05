The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,725 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth $223,238,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 98,370.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,378,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,187 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,258,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,303,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,053,000 after purchasing an additional 670,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,185,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WOLF shares. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.18. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.65. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

