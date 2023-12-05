The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,367 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,181,000 after buying an additional 10,492,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $206,493,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $50,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth $26,728,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,141,000 after buying an additional 576,448 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG stock opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $49.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.3071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.78%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

