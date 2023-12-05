The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 325,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,382,000 after buying an additional 105,301 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,364,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,312,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $229,990,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.31.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $139.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.69 and a 52-week high of $158.57.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

