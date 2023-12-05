The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th.

Mosaic has increased its dividend by an average of 47.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Mosaic has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mosaic to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Down 2.1 %

MOS stock opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mosaic will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mosaic

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after buying an additional 111,236 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mosaic

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.