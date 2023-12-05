Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 106,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,948,000 after acquiring an additional 62,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOL. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average of $77.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

