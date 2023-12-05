Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,385.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.08.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR opened at $559.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $485.68 and its 200 day moving average is $502.41. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.63 and a fifty-two week high of $595.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 43.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $1,972,981.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,354,239.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,050 shares of company stock valued at $14,417,991. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

