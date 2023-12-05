TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNET. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group started coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen raised shares of TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TNET

TriNet Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TNET opened at $118.30 on Tuesday. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $121.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.47.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.50. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $739,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $739,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $1,191,584.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at $19,637,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,456. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,941,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in TriNet Group by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.