Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.82.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.

Get Twilio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TWLO

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.40. Twilio has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $228,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,107,053.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $228,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,115 shares in the company, valued at $8,107,053.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $366,722.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,697,616.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,221 shares of company stock valued at $814,279. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,917,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 59.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 14.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 146,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.