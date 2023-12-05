Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of UBER opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.71 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $60.92.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

